Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian (FXA)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian (NYSEARCA:FXA) by 246.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 35,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FXA opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is an increase from Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

