Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 34,808 WisdomTree Trust (DGRS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Trust (NASDAQ:DGRS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.14% of WisdomTree Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 290,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in WisdomTree Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 67,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in WisdomTree Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in WisdomTree Trust by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRS stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Trust has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $36.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

