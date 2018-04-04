Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds (NYSEARCA:ARGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.32% of Global X Funds at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARGT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Funds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Funds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Funds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Funds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Funds by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Funds alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARGT opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. Global X Funds has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $38.46.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jane Street Group LLC Takes $3 Million Position in Global X Funds (NYSEARCA:ARGT)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/jane-street-group-llc-invests-3-million-in-global-x-funds-argt-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Funds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Funds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.