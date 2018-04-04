WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Position Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) by 705.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of WisdomTree Investments worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,039,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,694,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,383,000 after acquiring an additional 600,276 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 91,183 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 131,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 33,034 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kurt Macalpine acquired 19,710 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $204,589.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Steinhardt sold 177,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $1,759,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 941,936 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,156 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,203.77, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.67.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $61.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WETF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on WisdomTree Investments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.28.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

