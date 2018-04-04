SSgA Active ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SYG) Position Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SSgA Active ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SYG) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.10% of SSgA Active ETF Trust worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYG. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSgA Active ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SSgA Active ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSgA Active ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,916,000.

NYSEARCA:SYG opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. SSgA Active ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $67.53 and a twelve month high of $86.17.

