5,759 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,466,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,347.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 28,326 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,041,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $230.53 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $205.60 and a fifty-two week high of $242.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

