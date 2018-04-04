Deutsche Bank Downgrades Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) to Hold

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Japan Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS JAPSY opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. Japan Airlines has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14,251.22, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. The company is also involved in aerial work services and other related businesses. As of July 29, 2016, it operated through a fleet of 192 owned and 35 leased aircraft.

