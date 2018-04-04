Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, March 19th, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $163.75 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $128.58.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $170.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.04.

JAZZ traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.42. 404,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $9,029.72, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $163.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $436.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.91 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 30.14%. equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $122,446.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,758 shares of company stock worth $1,881,171 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,470,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $52,571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,057,000 after acquiring an additional 274,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,745,000 after acquiring an additional 171,174 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

