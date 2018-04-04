Jefferies Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) – Jefferies Group lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for Lafargeholcim in a note issued to investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst J. Jordan now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Lafargeholcim’s FY2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Lafargeholcim alerts:

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Lafargeholcim had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HCMLY. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lafargeholcim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33,122.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.66.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jefferies Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/jefferies-group-analysts-cut-earnings-estimates-for-lafargeholcim-ltd-hcmly-updated-updated.html.

About Lafargeholcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd (LafargeHolcim) is a holding company operating in building materials industry. The Company’s segments include Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America and Middle East Africa. The Company has three product lines, such as Cement, which consists of clinker, cement and other cementitious materials; Aggregates, and Other construction materials and services, which consists of ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, trading and other products and services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lafargeholcim (HCMLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.