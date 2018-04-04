Oasis Petroleum Inc. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

OAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Macquarie cut Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $2,467.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $404.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.78 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 2,640.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 107,985 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 104,045 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 21.1% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 269,152 shares during the last quarter. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $386,860,000. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $2,788,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth $19,487,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

