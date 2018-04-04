Jefferies Group Comments on Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NETS)

Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NYSE:NETS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netshoes (CAYMAN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Fitzgerald anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Netshoes (CAYMAN)’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Netshoes (CAYMAN) alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NETS. ValuEngine upgraded Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

NYSE:NETS opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netshoes has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netshoes (CAYMAN) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its position in Netshoes (CAYMAN) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 143,172 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Netshoes (CAYMAN) by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 197,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 149,459 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Netshoes (CAYMAN) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Netshoes (CAYMAN) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/jefferies-group-comments-on-netshoes-cayman-ltds-q1-2018-earnings-nets.html.

About Netshoes (CAYMAN)

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Latin America. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion. The company operates through its ecommerce Websites, such as www.netshoes.com and www.zattini.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Netshoes (CAYMAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netshoes (CAYMAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.