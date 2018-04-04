Jefferies Group LLC Takes $717,000 Position in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE VSH opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,680.33, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $674.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive components. The Company operates through five product segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors and Capacitors. MOSFETs segment offers low-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs and high-voltage MOSFETs.

