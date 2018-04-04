Jefferies Group LLC Has $748,000 Stake in Cameco (CCJ)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,729,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 169,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 29,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,597.76, a P/E ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cameco has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.91 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

