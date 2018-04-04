Jefferies Group LLC Invests $725,000 in ManpowerGroup (MAN)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 96,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,615.18, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.34. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $97.15 and a 52 week high of $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 39,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $4,703,988.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Darryl Green sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $1,172,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,781.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,547 shares of company stock worth $6,842,051. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.23 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.20.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

