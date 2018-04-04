Jefferies Group LLC Sells 50,176 Shares of CyrusOne (CONE)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,176 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $566,256.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,665.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim set a $65.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4,952.40, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.78). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.48 million. sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for nearly 1,000 customers, including 197 Fortune 1000 companies.

