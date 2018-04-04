Jefferies Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,406 Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,406 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 30,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 281.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 102,544 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

Arch Coal stock opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.49. Arch Coal has a 52 week low of $60.13 and a 52 week high of $101.84.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The energy company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $560.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.83 million. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Arch Coal will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

