Jefferies Group LLC Invests $693,000 in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (PGX)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. First American Bank purchased a new stake in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. PowerShares Preferred Portfoli has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0693 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th.

PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

