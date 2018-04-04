Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Five Below Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Jefferies Group decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst D. Binder now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on Five Below from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.09.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $71.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4,009.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. Five Below has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $73.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $69,990,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,642,000 after acquiring an additional 435,463 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6,517.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 282,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 286,749 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 223,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 175,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 580.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 203,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,507,000 after acquiring an additional 173,717 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

