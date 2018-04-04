Jeffrey L. Kodosky Sells 1,600 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NATI) Stock

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $74,224.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,130,481.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.24. The company had a trading volume of 241,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,644. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,308.27, a PE ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 0.93.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on National Instruments from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching.

