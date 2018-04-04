Jeremy Ross Purchases 30,000 Shares of International Battery Metals Ltd (CNSX:IBAT) Stock

International Battery Metals Ltd (CNSX:IBAT) Director Jeremy Ross bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,300.00.

Jeremy Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, Jeremy Ross sold 30,000 shares of International Battery Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total value of C$14,400.00.

CNSX:IBAT traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.42. 100,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,749. International Battery Metals Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$1.11.

About International Battery Metals

International Battery Metals Ltd, formerly Rheingold Exploration Corp (Rheingold), is an exploration-stage resource exploration company. The Company is engaged in exploring for gold in the Rainy River district of northwestern Ontario. Its properties include Pattullo Property and Millen Mountain Property.

