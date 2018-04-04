Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $22.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCAP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,613. The company has a market capitalization of $254.42, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.56. Jernigan Capital has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 million. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 117.97% and a return on equity of 5.97%. analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 51.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 2,347.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/jernigan-capital-jcap-lifted-to-b-at-thestreet-updated.html.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.