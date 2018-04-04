Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Upgraded at TheStreet

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, March 26th.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $22.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of Jernigan Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.84. 19,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.42, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.56. Jernigan Capital has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 117.97% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Jernigan Capital will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Jernigan Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 51.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 2,347.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

