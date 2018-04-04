Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $108.44 Million Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN cut its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,854,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. JetBlue Airways accounts for 2.1% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 1.51% of JetBlue Airways worth $108,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In related news, EVP George Martin J. St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,069 shares in the company, valued at $9,010,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $324,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,540.18, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.55. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/jetblue-airways-co-jblu-shares-sold-by-disciplined-growth-investors-inc-mn-updated-updated.html.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190.

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.