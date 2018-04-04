Jin Coin (JIN) Reaches Market Cap of $148,065.00

Jin Coin (CURRENCY:JIN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Jin Coin has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar. Jin Coin has a market cap of $148,065.00 and $0.00 worth of Jin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jin Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Altcoin (ALT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00247030 BTC.

Version (V) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014457 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Jin Coin Profile

Jin Coin (JIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2016. Jin Coin’s total supply is 9,960,524 coins. Jin Coin’s official Twitter account is @jincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jin Coin’s official website is www.jin-coin.com.

Buying and Selling Jin Coin

Jin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Jin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jin Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

