Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS) Given a $19.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Roth Capital set a $19.00 target price on Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Jinko Solar in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a sell rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jinko Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price objective on Jinko Solar and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Jinko Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Jinko Solar in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:JKS traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,341. Jinko Solar has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.41, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.99.

Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $976.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.40 million. Jinko Solar had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 0.53%. Jinko Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. analysts expect that Jinko Solar will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Jinko Solar by 20,995.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Jinko Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Jinko Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jinko Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Jinko Solar by 22.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Jinko Solar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers solar modules, solar cells, silicon ingots, silicon wafers, and recovered silicon materials.

