Jinko Solar (JKS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JKS. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Jinko Solar in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. UBS initiated coverage on Jinko Solar in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Jinko Solar in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Jinko Solar in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price target on Jinko Solar and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jinko Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jinko Solar has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $703.81, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.99.

Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Jinko Solar had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $976.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Jinko Solar will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Jinko Solar by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 133,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 18,255 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jinko Solar by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 827,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 153,506 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Jinko Solar by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 257,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 70,014 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jinko Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Jinko Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jinko Solar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers solar modules, solar cells, silicon ingots, silicon wafers, and recovered silicon materials.

