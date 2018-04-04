John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) Position Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of John Bean Technologies worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,813,000 after buying an additional 121,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 942,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,428,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,210,000 after buying an additional 34,485 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 773,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,181,000 after buying an additional 373,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,177,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the period.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

NYSE:JBT opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3,580.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. John Bean Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.45 and a fifty-two week high of $122.65.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.35 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 23.93%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $130.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) Position Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/john-bean-technologies-corp-jbt-position-lessened-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food and beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures and services technologically food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production, automated systems and convenience food preparation by the food industry.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.