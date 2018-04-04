John Bean Technologies (JBT) vs. Pentair (PNR) Head to Head Analysis

John Bean Technologies (NYSE: JBT) and Pentair (NYSE:PNR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

John Bean Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Pentair pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. John Bean Technologies pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pentair pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pentair has raised its dividend for 41 consecutive years. Pentair is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

John Bean Technologies has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pentair has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares John Bean Technologies and Pentair’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Bean Technologies $1.64 billion 2.12 $80.50 million $3.10 35.40 Pentair $4.94 billion 2.58 $666.50 million $3.53 19.80

Pentair has higher revenue and earnings than John Bean Technologies. Pentair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Bean Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares John Bean Technologies and Pentair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Bean Technologies 4.92% 23.93% 7.31% Pentair 13.50% 13.41% 6.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for John Bean Technologies and Pentair, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Bean Technologies 1 1 4 0 2.50 Pentair 4 7 3 0 1.93

John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $108.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.29%. Pentair has a consensus price target of $71.27, indicating a potential upside of 1.98%. Given Pentair’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pentair is more favorable than John Bean Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Pentair shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of John Bean Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Pentair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pentair beats John Bean Technologies on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food and beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures and services technologically food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production, automated systems and convenience food preparation by the food industry. The product offerings of its FoodTech businesses include Protein, Liquid Foods and Automated Systems. The JBT AeroTech segment designs, manufactures and services technologically airport ground support and gate equipment and provides services for airport authorities; airlines, airfreight, and ground handling companies; the defense contractors, and other industries. The product offerings of its AeroTech businesses include Mobile Equipment, Fixed Equipment and Airport Services.

About Pentair

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water and Electrical. The Water segment designs, manufactures, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications. This segment serves wholesalers and retail distributors, end-users, engineering procurement contractors, and original equipment manufacturers under the Aurora, Berkeley, Codeline, Everpure, Fairbanks-Nijhuis, Kreepy Krauly, Haffmans, Hydromatic, Hypro, Pentair, Pentair Aquatic Eco-Systems, Sta-Rite, Shurflo, Südmo, and X-Flow brand names. The Electrical segment designs, manufactures, and services products that protect sensitive equipment and buildings; thermal management systems; and engineered fastening solutions. This segment serves commercial, communications, energy, electronics, infrastructure, medical, security, and defense industries under the CADDY, ERICO, Hoffman, LENTON, Raychem, Schroff, and Tracer brands. Pentair plc was founded in 1966 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

