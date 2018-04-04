Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) COO Sells $330,590.36 in Stock

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) COO John Bradley Fisher sold 22,292 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $330,590.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,489.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CRZO stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1,270.11, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.10.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRZO. Citigroup began coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp set a $26.00 price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Johnson Rice lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $182,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $309,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

