Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Director Sells $467,164.97 in Stock

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $467,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,420.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Francis Cogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $437,591.66.

On Monday, March 12th, John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $472,064.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $73.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,344. The stock has a market cap of $95,363.59, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,906,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,425,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,841,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,571,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,542,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,188,095,000 after purchasing an additional 446,263 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,037,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,581,000 after purchasing an additional 258,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 19,159,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,604,000 after purchasing an additional 464,609 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Vetr upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Swann cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Maxim Group set a $94.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

