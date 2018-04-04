John Glenn Leach Sells 45,000 Shares of Crew Energy Inc (CR) Stock

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) insider John Glenn Leach sold 45,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total value of C$83,700.00.

Shares of Crew Energy stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.94. The company had a trading volume of 392,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,831. Crew Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Eight Capital cut Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.45.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration, development and production company. It is a growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer. The Company’s activities are primarily focused in the Montney Resource situated in northeast British Columbia. Its Montney Resource is complemented by its Lloydminster heavy oil property in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

