LPL Financial LLC Has $12.54 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.26% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $12,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 34,335 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter.

JHML stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $37.14.

