John N. Nunnelly Sells 3,000 Shares of National Research Co. (NRCIA) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCIA) Director John N. Nunnelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,261 shares in the company, valued at $956,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRCIA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,280. The company has a market capitalization of $697.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.68. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. National Research had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.45%. equities analysts anticipate that National Research Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NRCIA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National Research by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in National Research by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in National Research by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “John N. Nunnelly Sells 3,000 Shares of National Research Co. (NRCIA) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/john-n-nunnelly-sells-3000-shares-of-national-research-co-nrcia-stock.html.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation, doing business as NRC Health, is a provider of analytics and insights for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company operates through six segments: Experience, The Governance Institute, Market Insights, Transparency, National Research Corporation Canada and Connect.

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.