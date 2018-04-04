John Wiley & Sons (JW.A) versus Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY) Financial Review

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE: JW.A) and Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and Wolters Kluwer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Wiley & Sons $1.72 billion 2.14 $113.64 million $3.00 21.52 Wolters Kluwer $5.00 billion 3.02 $756.85 million $2.62 19.81

Wolters Kluwer has higher revenue and earnings than John Wiley & Sons. Wolters Kluwer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Wiley & Sons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and Wolters Kluwer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Wiley & Sons 10.44% 18.07% 7.09% Wolters Kluwer N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolters Kluwer has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

John Wiley & Sons pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Wolters Kluwer pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. John Wiley & Sons pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wolters Kluwer pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for John Wiley & Sons and Wolters Kluwer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Wiley & Sons 0 2 0 0 2.00 Wolters Kluwer 0 0 0 0 N/A

John Wiley & Sons currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.05%. Given John Wiley & Sons’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe John Wiley & Sons is more favorable than Wolters Kluwer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of John Wiley & Sons shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wolters Kluwer shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of John Wiley & Sons shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

John Wiley & Sons beats Wolters Kluwer on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising. The Professional Development segment provides digital and print books, corporate learning solutions, employment talent solutions and training services, and test prep and certification. In the Education segment, the Company provides print and digital content, and education solutions, including online program management services for higher education institutions and course management tools for instructors and students. The Company is engaged in developing and cross-marketing products to its customer base of researchers, professionals, students and educators.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides information, software, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory. The Health division offers solutions in the areas of clinical decision support, clinical drug information, patient engagement, clinical terminologies, clinical surveillance, nursing education and practice, medical research, and continuing education services; and medical, nursing, and allied health journal and book publishing solutions to healthcare professionals, medical librarians, and corporate researchers. The Tax & Accounting division provides solutions in the areas of compliance, collaboration, internal and external audit management, and firm management to accounting firms; corporate finance, tax, and auditing departments; government agencies; corporations; libraries; and universities. The Governance, Risk & Compliance division offers solutions, such as legal compliance and enterprise-wide legal management, as well as addresses regulatory and industry requirements through workflow, analytics, and reporting solutions and services in financial markets. This division serves corporations and small business owners in various industries; banks; and securities and insurance firms. The Legal & Regulatory division provides information, analytics, software, and integrated workflow solutions to law firms, corporate legal departments, corporations, universities, and government agencies. Wolters Kluwer N.V. was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

