Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s 4th Largest Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,450,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,517,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,073,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,028,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,594,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,237,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,510,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $120.95 and a 12-month high of $148.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $343,813.88, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Vetr upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.89 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group set a $165.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.43.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

