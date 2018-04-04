Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage presently has a $143.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “J&J’s sales growth accelerated in the second half of 2017 backed by higher sales in the Pharmaceutical segment and improving performance in Medical Devices. Though quite a few key products in J&J’s portfolio like Remicade and Concerta are facing generic competition, we believe that new products in all segments, label expansion of drugs like Imbruvica and Darzalex and contribution from recent acquisitions – mainly Actelion – can support top-line growth. Meanwhile, share buybacks and the restructuring initiative should provide bottom-line support. J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. J&J’s shares have outformed the industry in the past six months. However, headwinds like generics, pricing pressure and soft global market conditions remain.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vetr upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.89 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group set a $165.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.43.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $120.95 and a 12 month high of $148.32. The stock has a market cap of $334,182.28, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.5% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

