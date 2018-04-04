Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JMAT. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($54.74) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($46.32) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($53.34) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,510 ($49.27) to GBX 3,700 ($51.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Johnson Matthey to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 3,350 ($47.02) to GBX 3,680 ($51.66) in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,592.22 ($50.42).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMAT opened at GBX 3,010 ($42.25) on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 2,681 ($37.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,511 ($49.28).

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider John Walker acquired 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,200 ($44.92) per share, for a total transaction of £384 ($539.02). Also, insider John O’Higgins acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,072 ($43.12) per share, with a total value of £46,080 ($64,682.76). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,723,740.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/johnson-matthey-jmat-rating-reiterated-by-morgan-stanley-updated.html.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey Plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Emission Control Technologies, Process Technologies, Precious Metal Products, Fine Chemicals, and New Businesses. The Emission Control Technologies division manufactures catalysts, which control harmful emissions from cars and other light duty vehicles powered by various types of fuel, as well as from diesel powered trucks, buses, and non-road machinery.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.