Joincoin (J) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Joincoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges. Joincoin has a market cap of $91,013.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joincoin has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000145 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001326 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Joincoin

Joincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,079,138 coins. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team.

Buying and Selling Joincoin

Joincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to buy Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joincoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

