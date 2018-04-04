Insider Selling: Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Sells 371 Shares of Stock

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Jon Marchant sold 371 shares of Paypoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 804 ($11.29), for a total transaction of £2,982.84 ($4,187.03).

Jon Marchant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Jon Marchant purchased 15 shares of Paypoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 830 ($11.65) per share, for a total transaction of £124.50 ($174.76).

LON PAY traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 803 ($11.27). 27,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,880. Paypoint plc has a 52-week low of GBX 762 ($10.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,098 ($15.41).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAY shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,162 ($16.31) price objective on shares of Paypoint in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($13.76) target price on shares of Paypoint in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,085 ($15.23).

Paypoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries provide specialist consumer payment, and other services and products, transaction processing and settlement. It offers clients streamlined consumer payment processing and transaction routing in an integrated solution, through MultiPay.

