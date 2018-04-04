Jones Energy Inc (JONE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JONE. ValuEngine lowered Jones Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Jones Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Jones Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 667,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,274. Jones Energy has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.66.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Jones Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $54.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.17 million. research analysts forecast that Jones Energy will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Energy by 140.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 58,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Energy by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 89,224 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Jones Energy by 8,977.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jones Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 60,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Jones Energy Company Profile

Jones Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets are located within the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Texas and Oklahoma. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage, located in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins in Texas and Oklahoma.

