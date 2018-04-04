JPMorgan Chase Analysts Give JOST Werke (JST) a €45.00 Price Target

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been assigned a €45.00 ($55.56) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($74.07) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th.

Shares of JST stock opened at €35.50 ($43.83) on Tuesday. JOST Werke has a 1-year low of €27.20 ($33.58) and a 1-year high of €47.50 ($58.64).

About JOST Werke

JOST Werke AG manufactures and markets components for commercial vehicles in Germany and internationally. It offers truck and trailer components, such as sensor systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist lockers, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

