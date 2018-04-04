JPMorgan Chase Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for Carrefour (CA)

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €20.00 ($24.69) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.50 ($19.14) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS set a €16.50 ($20.37) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($17.28) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Societe Generale set a €18.00 ($22.22) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €16.20 ($20.00) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.53 ($22.87).

EPA:CA traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €16.94 ($20.91). The company had a trading volume of 5,200,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour has a 12-month low of €16.31 ($20.14) and a 12-month high of €23.68 ($29.23).

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA is a France-based company that is primarily engaged in retail distribution sector. The Company operates a network of hypermarkets, supermarkets, hard discount stores, convenience stores and cash-and-carry outlets and offers e-commerce services. The Company’s hypermarkets named Carrefour offer a range of food and non-food products.

