RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €21.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €21.00 ($25.93) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on RWE. Commerzbank set a €23.10 ($28.52) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS set a €24.80 ($30.62) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America set a €21.40 ($26.42) target price on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs set a €27.60 ($34.07) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($33.33) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.20 ($26.17).

Shares of RWE stock traded down €0.08 ($0.10) on Wednesday, hitting €19.98 ($24.67). 4,652,336 shares of the company were exchanged. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($17.72) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($28.74).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft, an electricity and gas company, generates, distributes, and sells electricity, as well as produces, distributes, and sells gas. It operates through Conventional Power Generation, Trading/Gas Midstream, and Innogy segments. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and pumped-storage and run-of-river power plants, as well as generates heat.

