JPMorgan Chase (JPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on April 30th

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th.

JPMorgan Chase has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. JPMorgan Chase has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase to earn $9.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $370,136.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a 1 year low of $81.64 and a 1 year high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of JPMorgan Chase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $1,844,223.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 65,101 shares of JPMorgan Chase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $7,307,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,882 shares in the company, valued at $53,866,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 15.3% in the second quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 33.5% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Vetr downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.51 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

JPMorgan Chase Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

