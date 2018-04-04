5,669 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Purchased by Jump Trading LLC

Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,561,000 after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,815.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Copart had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $459.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $676,516.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $169,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens set a $49.00 price objective on Copart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

