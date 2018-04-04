Jump Trading LLC Invests $326,000 in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Stock

Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,446,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,532,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,462,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $95.72 on Wednesday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $110.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,433.38, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). Iqvia had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 target price on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.02.

In related news, insider Robert Parks sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $94,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,712 shares of company stock worth $2,176,034 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc, formerly Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc, provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services. The Company operates through segments, including Commercial Solutions; Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offerings include national information offerings, sub-national information offerings, technology solutions, and workflow analytics and consulting services.

