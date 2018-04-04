7,529 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT (NYSE:IRM) Acquired by Jump Trading LLC

Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT (NYSE:IRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 479,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 207,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT during the fourth quarter worth $95,378,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT alerts:

In other news, insider William L. Meaney sold 11,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $408,509.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,947.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $62,718.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,120. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,375.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT’s payout ratio is 110.33%.

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/jump-trading-llc-takes-position-in-iron-mountain-incorporated-delaware-reit-irm-updated-updated.html.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Iron Mountain) is engaged in storing records, primarily paper documents and data backup media, and provide information management services. The Company offers records management services, data protection and recovery services and information destruction services. Its information management services are divided into three categories: records management services, data protection and recovery services, and information destruction services.

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.