Analyzing Aerohive Networks (HIVE) and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Aerohive Networks (NYSE: HIVE) and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aerohive Networks and Juniper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks -14.99% -94.14% -16.08% Juniper Networks 6.26% 13.34% 6.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aerohive Networks and Juniper Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks $152.90 million 1.35 -$22.92 million ($0.41) -9.32 Juniper Networks $5.03 billion 1.65 $306.20 million $1.73 13.96

Juniper Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Aerohive Networks. Aerohive Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Juniper Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of Aerohive Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Juniper Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Aerohive Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Juniper Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Aerohive Networks has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juniper Networks has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Juniper Networks pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Aerohive Networks does not pay a dividend. Juniper Networks pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aerohive Networks and Juniper Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerohive Networks 0 1 3 0 2.75 Juniper Networks 2 17 8 0 2.22

Aerohive Networks presently has a consensus target price of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 60.34%. Juniper Networks has a consensus target price of $28.58, indicating a potential upside of 18.33%. Given Aerohive Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aerohive Networks is more favorable than Juniper Networks.

Summary

Juniper Networks beats Aerohive Networks on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive Networks, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, has designed and developed a cloud-managed mobile networking platform that enables enterprises to deploy and manage a mobile-centric network edge. Its portfolio of products and solutions is built around sets of technologies and solutions, which include Enterprise Cloud Networking, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Connectivity and Application and Insights. It conducts its business in geographic regions, including Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its product portfolio includes hardware products, cloud-based network management and applications, and support services. Its hardware products include access points, branch routers and access switches. Its hardware products are developed by its hardware design team working in conjunction with original design manufacturer partners, and leverage the commercially available Wi-Fi radios, network processors, crypto accelerators and switching chips.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company sells its high-performance network products and service offerings across routing, switching and security. Its products address network requirements for global service providers, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The Company offers its customers various services, including technical support, professional services, education and training programs. The Company’s Junos Platform enables its customers to expand network software into the application space, and deploy software clients to control delivery. The Junos Platform includes a range of products, such as Junos Operating System (OS) and Junos Space.

