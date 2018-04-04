Just Eat (LON:JE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a report published on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a GBX 950 ($13.34) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JE. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 841 ($11.81) to GBX 967 ($13.57) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($14.04) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 880 ($12.35) to GBX 935 ($13.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 948 ($13.31) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.79) price target on shares of Just Eat in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Just Eat presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 870.40 ($12.22).

JE stock opened at GBX 698.40 ($9.80) on Monday. Just Eat has a 12-month low of GBX 544 ($7.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 906 ($12.72).

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

