Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($37.04) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.30 ($23.83) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($30.86) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($32.10) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($28.40) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($30.86) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.95 ($28.34).

Get K&S alerts:

Shares of ETR SDF traded down €0.17 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €23.27 ($28.73). 1,150,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S has a 1 year low of €18.92 ($23.36) and a 1 year high of €24.74 ($30.54).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/k30-00-by-sanford-c-bernstein-updated-updated.html.

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizers for crops; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and health care and nutrition products for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.